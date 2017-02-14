Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.

Marketing technology is growing rapidly, and the magnitude of the next MarTech conference (San Francisco, May 9–11) keeps pace. This event is doubling in size from just one year ago to provide you with the insights, intelligence and strategies to drive your digital transformation and improve your customer experiences!

The range of expert insights and case studies on the implementation and application of martech is a quantifiable testament to the sheer scale of the remaking of marketing as we know it.

The MarTech agenda features an incredible lineup of speakers. Here are just a few:

We’ll feature presentations from these marketing rock stars (and about 100 others!) in a format designed to optimize your experience. The program balances scale and intimacy. And the schedule provides for common shared experiences with the flexibility to tailor a personalized agenda that best serves your needs and interests.

Agenda at a Glance

We’ll kick off Tuesday evening, May 9, with an opening reception and a celebration of The Stackies & Hackies Awards to showcase innovative work from marketing technology leaders. Thanks to our Title Sponsors, Amplero and Workfont, for supporting this event!

Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 11, begin with 90-minute shared keynote experiences for All Access attendees. We’ll then break out into five parallel tracks, a different set each day, to delve deeper into eight major themes:

EXECUTIVE: Executive-level discussions on marketing technology management, strategy and investment. Candid discussions with leading CMOs and VCs.

EXPERIENCE: Harnessing marketing technology to create remarkable customer experiences. Leading analysts, consultants and brand practitioners address personalization, frameworks for technology-powered customer experiences, the interplay of psychology and technology and more.

ADTECH & SOCIAL: Connecting with prospects and customers from the top of the funnel to "flipping the funnel" with adtech, account-based marketing and social media marketing — and how they work together into a broader marketing technology ecosystem.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: Case studies from leading brands and the martech providers spearheading change in a digital world. A balanced mix of B2B and B2C examples, cross-pollinating ideas between them.

DATA & ANALYTICS: Data is the fuel of the martech engine, and analytics offer insights to steer the ship. Learn about the latest technology, management approaches and marketing practices to make the best of both.

OPERATIONS & TECHNOLOGY: The golden triangle of people, processes and technology — how to successfully budget, implement and operate martech capabilities in organizations of all sizes (but with particular appreciation for the dynamics of midsize and large companies).

EMERGING & MOBILE: Artificial intelligence, geolocation-based experiences, virtual reality, augmented reality, chatbots, blockchains — the leading edge of marketing technology and how it's changing the state of marketing.

AGILE & HUMAN: A conference-within-a-conference focused on the human dynamics necessary for martech to succeed. A full track of agile marketing education, with panels and presentations by leaders of the agile marketing movement and case studies from top brands.

SOLUTIONS: Leading vendors will be presenting best practices and case studies and will demonstrate how their solutions can fit into your marketing stack. Companies presenting include Concentric, IBM, Aprimo, Look Book HQ, SnapApp, ROI Revolution, Seismic, MediaBeacon and Lytics.

View the complete agenda.

This year’s MarTech has what you need — from deep dives into operational issues to board-level topics focused on strategy that will make or break your digital transformation efforts this year and into the future. You can stick with a single track for an entire day or mix and match sessions across tracks to craft your own personalized agenda.

