Over the past few years, extensions have played a major role in the optimization of text ads. Ad extensions help to provide more context than the ad titles and descriptions — typically giving advertisers a boost when it comes to click-through rate. Previously, call-only ads did not display these ad extensions, but starting today, call-only ads will be eligible for three extension types. Not surprisingly, the included extensions aren’t those that require clicks — as the goal of the call-only ads is to increase phone calls.

The three ad extensions available for call-only ads are:

Location extensions

Using location extension can let searchers know where they are calling. This should be a big boon for brands with multiple locations, as it should help to persuade folks to click, knowing that they won’t be going to a national line.

Callout extensions

Callout extensions offer flexibility in providing more detail in an ad, and they are likely to be the most utilized extension with call-only ads.

Structured snippets

Just as with text ads, structured snippets give simple context to goods and services.

If any of these extension types are already set at the account level, they will be eligble automatically to display with call-only ads. Customized extensions can also be set at the campaign level for this ad type.

So far, Google has reported a click-through rate improvement of 10 percent “on average” when companies have tested these extensions with call-only ads.