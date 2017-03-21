Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Successful organizations repeat and improve upon what works. And while last year’s MarTech San Francisco was a hit, it’s our job to find ways to improve the experience and bring more value to attendees with every new show.

Here are 4 reasons you should join us this May 9-11 in San Francisco:

1. Dramatically expanded program

This year’s program includes breakout tracks so you can dive deep into topics of interest. You’ll choose from more than 70 presentations and keynotes across 8 tracks:

Executive Experience Adtech & Social Digital Transformation Data & Analytics Emerging & Mobile Agile & Human Sponsor Tracks

Check out the session descriptions here.

The MarTech Conference Advisory Board reviews all speaker presentations and ensures that they’re focused on the most timely and important topics in marketing technology.

2. More networking opportunities, and an app to help you remain connected

Networking is an essential component of every MarTech event, so we’ve expanded the opportunities to meet and connect with your fellow marketing and IT professionals.

We kick off MarTech on the evening of May 9 with the Stackies, a charity event that honors marketers who share visual representations of their marketing technology stacks. Think you have the ultimate martech stack? Inspire others by submitting your entry here.

We’ll follow up with beverages, munchies, demos and solutions from 100+ leading martech vendors at the Opening Reception. Thanks to our Title Sponsors WorkFront and Amplero for supporting the Stackies and reception.

Continue your learning over lunch: Attend a lunch presentation by Brightcove or Sitecore (May 10) and Acxiom or Segment (May 11). Have a special interest? Sign up for a Birds of a Feather lunch table and get the conversation started. Need to compare notes with colleagues or just decompress? Grab a networking lunch table and relax for a few minutes.

Finish Day 2 by mingling with your colleagues and exhibitors at the Networking Reception.

We’re also excited to offer a mobile app for the conference that will help you plan your itinerary, find solution providers and meet other attendees. We’ll let you know when the app is available for download.

Attending MarTech is a great way to connect with peers and build a sense of community. You’ll connect with attendees ranging from global brands to startups using martech to radically transform their business and disrupt their industries. Past MarTech attendees include:

3. A revised layout will make for a better conference & expo experience

If you’ve ever been to the Hilton San Francisco, you know that the building is quirky unique.

This year, we’ve doing a full hotel takeover for MarTech. We’ve added capacity in the keynotes and breakouts by using different rooms. We’ve also reconfigured the Expo to accommodate wider aisles that will make finding and meeting with participating companies seamless.

4. Better every year…

The great thing about the MarTech show is that it gets better every year by building on what works. I’ve been orchestrating the session programing since MarTech’s inception. My unique insights on marketing technology makes me the right fit for selecting the sessions and speakers for the program with the help of the MarTech Advisory Board.

The program remains vendor agnostic. MarTech is produced independently and has no axe to grind in influencing what vendors you work with. That said, vendors have insights to add to the conversation and will appear on editorial sessions by invitation. When they’ve paid to speak, we’ll identify that their session is “sponsored”. The Solutions Track, for example, consists of sponsored sessions produced the vendors themselves.

And as always, the show is designed to provide you with opportunities to stay productive with Wifi, hot lunches, snacks and plenty of networking activities which are all included in the price of a MarTech ticket.

Register now and save

Secure the lowest “beta” rate for MarTech San Francisco today! Pay only $1,645 for an All Access Pass. That’s over $250 in savings compared to on-site rates. You’ll get the full MarTech experience: complete access to conference sessions, networking events including the Stackies Awards, marketing technology solutions in the Expo Hall, case studies from leading martech providers, event mobile app, hot meals, WiFi and more!

We look forward to hosting you May 9-11 in San Francisco.

P.S. MarTech is better with colleagues! We offer team packages at discounts of as much as 20%! View group rates.

