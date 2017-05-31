Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Search Engine Land’s SMX Advanced is just 2 weeks away. Don’t miss your only opportunity this year to attend the conference designed for experienced SEOs and SEMs!

Fewer than 150 tickets are remaining. Register now!

Here are 7 reasons you should attend:

Start with a deep dive. Attend a pre-conference workshop. Choose from full-day, rock-star seminars on Google AdWords, advanced SEO, social media advertising, Google Analytics, mobile optimization or content marketing. See the lineup and descriptions.

Enjoy breathtaking sights. Elliott Bay and the Seattle waterfront are awesome! And the Bell Harbor International Conference Center has undergone a $30 million facelift. Take in the spectacular sights from this world-class facility.

Stay connected and fully fueled. Free wifi, the best conference food you’ll ever have and all-day snacks are all part of the SMX experience.

Explore the possibilities. Get demos from over 30 leading solutions providers that will help target your audience, convert visitors to buyers and maximize ROI. Also, Google and Bing will be presenting full days of sessions for SEM. Access to the expo and Bing/Google sessions is included with All Access and Networking passes. Compare those pass options here.

Connect with search marketing leaders. You’ll get facetime with renowned speakers and the Search Engine Land editorial team. They’ve shared their knowledge and wisdom with you virtually — attend and meet them in person!

Meet others in your tribe. You’ll spend two days with pros who speak your language and share the same passion for tackling the challenges of SEO and SEM. You’ll participate in multiple networking events like the Meet & Greet on the Bell Harbor rooftop, SMX After Dark @ MoPOP, Janes of Digital, and closing night bash sponsored by Moz and STAT Search Analytics.

Get actionable tactics you won’t learn anywhere else. 40+ presentations, keynotes and panels featuring brand and agency search marketers revealing advanced tactics in SEO, PPC, social, mobile and analytics you won’t hear anywhere else. See the agenda at a glance.

What are you waiting for?

There’s still time to register, but fewer than 150 tickets are available.

P.S. – Have additional questions? We can help! Email registration@searchmarketingexpo.com or call (877) 242-5242, Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm ET.