There’s just under two weeks left to finalize your entries in the 3rd annual Search Engine Land Awards — already considered the “world cup of digital marketing” by some — the competition is heating up as we approach the final deadline for entries.

The final deadline is July 31, 2017 at 11:59 PM PT, so don’t delay – start or complete your awards submission now.

Still not sure if you should enter? The question really is, why not enter? We could think a lot of reasons why you should, but here are just a few to consider.

Be recognized among the best of the best in SEO & SEM

Since the inception of Search Engine Land by co-founders Danny Sullivan and Chris Sherman, our mission has always been to provide information to shape the best practices in search marketing, and deliver actionable tactics to help the marketing community achieve amazing results.

Our annual awards are recognition of how the industry has continued to grow over time across the globe, and honor the most impressive and innovative campaigns, individuals and teams in search marketing today.

Provide validation for clients that your services are top-notch

Awards are an effective tool for client acquisition and retention, as well as providing internal motivation. “It’s always very good to have something tangible for the work the team has been putting in over days, nights, weekends … the team will be very, very happy, as will as the client,” said Daniel Olduck of Acronym Media for their work with Scott’s Miracle-Gro in 2016. You don’t have to be an enterprise brand to derive value from award-winning campaigns either; the same holds true for small to medium sized businesses and agencies driving results from SEO and SEM.

Prove to the executive suite that your team is valuable

Applicable to both in-house SEO & SEM teams as well as digital agencies, having your methodology and results evaluated and recognized by the Search Engine Land Awards validates the resources invested in search marketing.

After the 2016 Best Overall Search Marketing Initiative went to Edelman (traditionally known as a PR firm), they had this to say about why taking home the coveted award was so important: “in conjunction with our global paid media practice – [the Atlanta team] has its proof point that smart people, especially when sincere in their quest to deliver client ROI and backed by ambitious leadership willing to invest in talent and technology, will forever be the greatest and most genuine asset any agency can have….”

Recognize individual achievements and industry contributions

In 2016, popular Search Engine Land contributor and industry luminary Eric Enge took home individual honors, but credited his team for the hard work and research they do to contribute to the industry. In 2017, Enge will participate as one of the judges in the Search Marketer of the Year categories, alongside previous winners Jennifer Lopez and Larry Kim, to hand off the crown to other deserving recipients.

A portion of entry fees contribute to charity

Every year, a portion of proceeds from the entry fees in the awards program go to a charitable organization. This year’s selected charity is Women Who Code, which follows a large donation by Third Door Media (Search Engine Land’s parent company) to Girls Who Code earlier this year.

Michelle Robbins, Search Engine Land’s newly appointed Editor-in-Chief, chose Women Who Code as part of her continued advocacy for gender equality in tech:

“As a female technologist for 20+ years now, I’m thrilled we can partner with Women Who Code. I’m proud that via our industry awards program, we are able to support their mission of not just growing the pipeline of female engineers into marketing technology roles, but also provide the resources to keep them growing, engaged and successful throughout their careers.”

It’s one more reason to justify your trip to SMX East

All entrants also receive a 15% discount code off our best rates available to attend our SMX East conference in New York City, October 24-26th. Finalists will be notified in August and will be able to purchase tickets to the Awards Gala on October 25th. Any remaining tickets may be available to all other entrants and SMX attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The awards gala is the biggest night in search marketing

Attend the best party of the year for search marketers and celebrate your achievements with your industry peers and colleagues. Win or lose – you’re guaranteed to have a fabulous time! The evening will be filled with four hours of first-class fun with dinner, flowing drinks, dancing and entertainment at the historic Diamond Horseshoe at the Paramount Hotel in Times Square. Our favorite party band, 45 Riots is returning to rock the house once again! You won’t want to miss it!

Ready to submit your awards application now? Click here to enter.