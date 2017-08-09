Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP): IS faster better?
Live Webinar: Tuesday, September 7, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)
Google has doubled down on Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), its open source initiative designed to improve web page speed and performance for mobile users. More than 2 billion AMP pages have been published from over 900,000 domains, and many online publishers report significant gains in both traffic and conversions as a result of AMP adoption. But how easy is AMP to implement? And what are the bottom-line gains or losses that can result for brands?
Join Third Door Media moderators Michelle Robbins, Editor-in-Chief and SVP, Content, and Ginny Marvin, Associate Editor, for a lively Q&A round table with our panel of SEO and SEM experts. You’ll hear case studies from a large publisher, an e-commerce site and a technical SEO, and you’ll learn exclusive results from a Search Engine Land’s forthcoming AMP survey.
