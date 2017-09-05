Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has doubled down on Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), its open source initiative designed to improve web page speed and performance for mobile users. More than 2 billion AMP pages have been published from over 900,000 domains, and many online publishers report significant gains in both traffic and conversions as a result of AMP adoption. But how easy is AMP to implement? And what are the bottom-line gains or losses that can result for brands?

Join Search Engine Land moderators Michelle Robbins, editor-in-chief, and Ginny Marvin, associate editor, for a lively Q&A round table with our panel of SEO and SEM experts. You’ll hear case studies from a large publisher, an e-commerce site and a technical SEO, and you’ll learn exclusive results from a Search Engine Land’s forthcoming AMP survey. They’ll discuss:

AMP implementation techniques, display issues and measurement capabilities.

whether AMP is the smart strategy for e-commerce sites.

unbiased search marketer experiences with AMP from Search Engine Land’s latest survey.

