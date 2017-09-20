Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads announced Tuesday that it is rolling out account-level ad extensions globally over the next few weeks.

Via the Bing Ads UI, Google Import, Bing Ads API and Bulk Upload tools, advertisers can set extensions at the account level rather than having to repeatedly assign the same extensions at the campaign or ad group levels.

Note that extensions set at the ad group or campaign level will trump those set at the account levels.

Advertisers can associate up to 20 of each extension type at the account level. The exceptions are image extensions, where the limit is six; call extensions, which cannot yet be set at the account level; and sitelinks that haven’t been upgraded yet.

Once enabled, advertisers will see an “Account” option next to “Campaign” and “Ad group” under the Ad Extensions tab in the Bing Ads UI.