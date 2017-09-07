In May, Google announced it was running a beta test with advertisers to test driving traffic from mobile search ads to AMP landing pages. On Thursday, the company said all advertisers will be able to point mobile search ads to AMP landing pages beginning in two weeks.

The functionality is limited to landing pages from search text ads for now. The lighter-weight AMP landing pages typically load instantly, as opposed to the lag of even speedy responsive landing pages on mobile, as illustrated in the demo below. AMP landing pages are supported for all mobile clicks, though caching is only available for Chrome on Android. Google says it’s working on support for other mobile browsers in the coming weeks.

For testing and validation purposes, advertisers with access to the new AdWords interface will be able to see the percentage of clicks that go to invalid AMP pages. They can then identify issues and ensure the landing pages comply with AMP guidelines.

On Wednesday, the AMP team released some early results from several e-commerce companies around the world that have developed AMP landing pages. Wego.com, a travel marketplace serving the Middle East and Asia Pacific markets, reports seeing a 95 percent jump in partner conversion rates and a 31 percent drop in bounce rates from AMP landing pages. French organic retailer Greenweez saw an 80 percent increase in mobile conversion rate and 66 percent lower CPA on mobile from AMP traffic between January and March 2017.

While there are still some limitations with AMP, one of the big issues has been reconciling users who visit AMP and non-AMP pages in Analytics. Google has now addressed that issue for AMP traffic to site owner domains and, as of yesterday, to Google AMP cache pages.

(Adam Young, Event Tickets Center CEO & Founder and early-AMP adopter, told me on our “Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP): Is faster better?” webinar today that Google is coming out with a fix to be able to differentiate between hosted and CDN AMP traffic in Analytics, and also suggests users take a look at whether they should exclude amp-project.org referrals.)

AMP also now supports features like dynamic content, checkout and native A/B testing (it doesn’t support third-party testing vendors at this point). Some of the features specific to e-commerce sites and product pages are now possible via amp-bind. Filtering and sorting, product color and size selections, search auto-suggest and search results without page reload are a few features available with amp-bind.

Search Engine Land is currently conducting a survey to learn more about AMP adoption. Let us know whether and why you or your clients have or have not adopted AMP for your sites or landing pages for ads.

