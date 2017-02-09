It’s been months since Google first announced it would be deprecating “converted clicks” for “conversions” in AdWords. The metric is going away for good in March.

As of September 2016, advertisers could no longer use “converted clicks” in bidding strategies. When March comes, any “converted clicks” columns will no longer show in AdWords reporting. Any automated rules using “converted clicks” will need to use “conversions.” Now is a good time to do a final housekeeping check just in case there might be any lingering uses in your rules.

Google made the move to “conversions” to be able to measure and report on different conversion actions and when multiple conversion actions occur after an ad click. “Conversions” also supports store visits and cross-device conversions.