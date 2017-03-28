Google announced updates to AdWords Dynamic Search Ads on Tuesday, including support for expanded text ads.

Dynamic Search Ads (DSAs) will transition to expanded text ads through April, bringing them in line with search and display campaigns.

Google is introducing a new solution for DSAs called page feeds. Page feeds consist of two columns: Page URL and Custom Label. The feeds enable advertisers to designate exactly which landing pages to include in a DSA campaign. There are several benefits and use cases for page feeds, such as these:

If advertisers only want DSAs to trigger for certain landing pages, advertisers can select “Use URLs from my page feed only” in campaign settings.

To get new products promoted quickly in addition to other products, advertisers can include the product page URLs in a page feed and select the option to “Use URLs from both Google’s index of my website and my page feed” in campaign settings.

Custom labels in page feeds can be used to group products around promotions, stock availability, star ratings and more. You can add several custom labels, using a semicolon to separate them in the feed. The page feed data template is available here. See the help page for more information on page feeds for DSAs.

After uploading a page feed to the Business Data section of the Shared Library in AdWords, add it to the relevant DSA campaign in settings. Custom labels are applied from the Auto targets tab. Click to add a new Dynamic ad target and enter the custom label. Bid modifiers can be applied to custom labels.

Google also says it has continued to make quality updates for DSAs, such as taking location signals into account, and that the latest changes have led to better conversion rates and lower CPAs, on average.