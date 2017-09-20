Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

AdWords Editor version 12.1 is now available, with support added for several features, including Shopping showcase ads and expanded dynamic search ads.

Showcase ads feature three product images from a retailer that are related to the search query and link to a Google-hosted landing page of products the advertiser groups together. Google first introduced showcase ads in July 2016, but they continue to gain visibility.

To set up Showcase ads in Shopping campaign ad group, select “Showcase” from the “Ad group type” drop-down.

Showcase ads is available as an ad type option in the left navigation. Advertisers can upload a header image (the main image that represents the product category or brand) right in Editor.

The latest version of AdWords Editor is now available for download.