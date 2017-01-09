No fluff - just the best news in paid search marketing every week.

Google has quietly added another perk for Managed Accounts: the ability to create and share negative keyword lists across accounts.

Maybe you’ve been laboriously adding the same lists of negative keyword accounts manually or using a script to automate cross-account negative lists. Now, for accounts in a managed account (formerly My Client Center, or MCC), you can set up a negative keyword list in the top-level Shared Library that can then be associated at the account level.

Once you create a manager account-level negative keyword list, you’ll need to apply it to campaigns at the individual account. Manager account-level lists show up in the Shared Library of each account with the label “Shared from a manager account.” Just like any other list in the Shared Library, click the check box next to it to apply it to campaigns within that account.

For more details, see the AdWords support page.