Google introduced Price Extensions in AdWords last July to show prices on types of products and services in text ads. The extensions are now eligible to show on all devices, not just mobile.

I haven’t seen them in the wild yet, but the example Google provided shows three price extensions in the desktop version.

This is similar to the cards used in the mobile format using swipeable cards that has been around since November.

With this change, advertisers now have the option of setting separate mobile URLs for price extensions.