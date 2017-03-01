Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
AdWords Price Extensions now live on all devices
Show prices for types of products and services in text ad extensions on desktop as well as mobile.
Ginny Marvin on March 1, 2017 at 8:23 am
Google introduced Price Extensions in AdWords last July to show prices on types of products and services in text ads. The extensions are now eligible to show on all devices, not just mobile.
I haven’t seen them in the wild yet, but the example Google provided shows three price extensions in the desktop version.
This is similar to the cards used in the mobile format using swipeable cards that has been around since November.
With this change, advertisers now have the option of setting separate mobile URLs for price extensions.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.