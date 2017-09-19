Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today’s Google doodle pays homage to Amalia Hernandez, founder of the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, on what would have been the dancer and choregrapher’s 100th birthday.

Credited with helping bring Mexican culture to the world through dance, Hernandez took her formal training and blended it with Mexican folk dances to create a whole new dance style.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

She became a choreographer at the Fine Arts National Institute, where she taught modern dance. She then turned her focus to traditional Mexican folk dances. She combined these dances with more choreographed movements from her formal training, helping to create an entirely new style of dance known as baile folklorico.

In 1952, she founded the Ballet Folkorico de Mexico, a dance troupe that grew to more than three hundred dancers and toured North America. According to Google, the dance company still performs today.

The doodle illustration depicts Hernandez in a variety of dance outfits and poses to make up the word “Google” and leads to a search for “Amalia Hernandez“: