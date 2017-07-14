This month, Third Door Media’s Michelle Robbins takes over as SVP of content and marketing technology, overseeing editorial direction as Editor in Chief of the three industry publications and aligning the content strategy with programming at Third Door Media’s event series, Search Marketing Expo and The MarTech Conference.

Robbins succeeds Search Engine Land founder Danny Sullivan, who shifts to an advisor role at the company.

Robbins, who has a background in publishing and has been with Third Door Media since its inception, working across all divisions — editorial, marketing, events and sales — while managing the corporation’s technology, will bring a fresh perspective to all three editorial properties.

Her significant technical expertise, 360-degree view of the company’s business objectives and depth of knowledge in both the search marketing and marketing technology fields align in this new role.

As an integral part of Third Door Media’s conference operations behind the scenes and as a member of the program development team, Robbins will also take on a more prominent role at our live events, emceeing and moderating the discussions among the community. An experienced domestic and international keynote and featured speaker, she looks forward to continuing to participate in other industry events.

“It’s been amazing to be at the forefront of the nascent marketing technology industry with our MarTech Conference these past three years, and have a front row seat to the development of this critical industry,” said Michelle. “I’m looking forward to continuing to track and cover the technology driving martech’s growth, and to engaging at a deeper level with the community of marketers and technologists shaping this transformation.”

“Establishing MarTech Today as the industry’s standard bearer through in-depth editorial coverage of current trends, thoughtful analysis of the implications of martech advancements and active engagement with this expanding community forms the core of our editorial mission,” she continued. “Applying the same level of focus and integrity that established Search Engine Land as the leader in the search marketing space, our talented reporting staff has launched MarTech Today to the head of the pack in martech.”

In other editorial changes, Matt McGee is departing as editor in chief, after realizing it was also time to shift his focus away from search news.

“I’ve had a wonderful nine years with Third Door Media and am really proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said McGee, adding, “With Search Engine Land’s position as the news site of record for search marketers, I’m confident that the incredibly talented team will continue covering the marketing industry with their trusted insights and thought leadership.”

Ginny Marvin, an industry authority in paid media, will continue to cover this critical area of digital marketing while being promoted to Associate Editor. Marvin will assist Robbins in the day-to-day editorial operations across all three publications, with an emphasis on increasing paid media coverage resources at Search Engine Land and Marketing Land, as well as ad tech innovation coverage at MarTech Today.

In addition, Marvin will remain a significant presence at Search Marketing Expo, where she regularly leads keynote discussions with industry leaders, contributes to the overall conference programming and hosts an intensive paid media workshop.

Pamela Parker, Executive Features Editor, will continue to oversee the contributed features department while also working with our staff reporters on more in-depth analysis features. On that team, Jessica Thompson moves into an expanded Features Editor role to work more closely with our contributing authors and assist Parker with the day-to-day department operations and content strategy.

