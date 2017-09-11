For the third consecutive year, the selection process in the Search Engine Land Awards became even more difficult, as the field of competition grew to nearly 300 worthy submissions from leading digital agencies, in-house marketing teams and individuals around the world.

Michelle Robbins, the newly appointed SVP of content and editor-in-chief of Search Engine Land, was incredibly impressed by the depth and scope of entries in this year’s competition. “As a first-time judge, having the opportunity to pull back the curtain and examine the campaigns executed by some of the top search marketers in the industry was inspiring. The work done, creativity expressed and results achieved demonstrate what a truly talented community it is that we serve.”

Robbins and Ginny Marvin, associate editor at Search Engine Land, will also co-host this year’s awards presentation.

Marvin, now in her third year of judging the growing field of applicants, added, “The consistently sophisticated, creative and inspiring quality of the campaigns submitted for the awards this year made judging a true honor. There is incredible work happening in search marketing, and the entries this year exemplify that.”

Independent research firm Clutch.co vetted the top candidates in the Agency of the Year categories for the second year in a row. Tim Clarke of Clutch noted the increasing quality of the work submitted. “We were especially impressed by the volume of metrics and quantifiable evidence of success from all the 2017 submissions. The dedication to client service, communication and innovation stood out from this year’s entries. The agencies that entered truly are cutting edge.”

And the finalists are …

In alphabetical order by category:

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative — SEM

Adtaxi for a pet retailer (client name withheld)

Brainlabs for London Theatre Direct

PMG for a luxury apparel retailer (client name withheld)

Resolution Media Canada for Sport Chek

Wolfgang Digital for Littlewoods Ireland

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative — SEO

Digital Third Coast for a home & garden retailer (client name withheld)

Go Fish Digital for Bella Ella Boutique

iCrossing for a pet retailer (client name withheld)

Nebo for Buy-Rite

Nina Hale, Inc. for Room and Board

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative — SEM

DAC Group for Bridgestone Retail Operations

Local Search Masters for child development programs (client name withheld)

LSEO for Manhattan CryoBank

Merkle | Periscopix (UK) for Housekeep

Resolution Media Canada for Belron Canada

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative — SEO

Blue Wheel Media for Monark Premium Appliance Co.

Odd Dog Media for a Puget Sound Region Healthcare System (client name withheld)

Single Interface for PizzaHut (India)

Trimark Digital for Fairview Garden Center

Workshop Digital for The Compass School

Best Mobile Search Marketing Initiative — SEM

Elite SEM for American Home Shield

Merkle (US) for Custom Ink

Northern Commerce for Oxford Learning Center

Precis Digital for Zmarta

Pure Oxygen Labs for WEC Energy Group

Best Mobile Search Marketing Initiative — SEO

97th Floor for Lawn Doctor

Back Azimuth for Absolut Drinks

iProspect for TEN: The Enthusiast Network

Wolfgang Digital for Zurich Life

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative — SEM

EliteSEM for Revel Systems

Ledger Bennett for Linkedin

Media Horizons for Lightning Labels

Millipore Sigma

Reprise Media for Stericycle

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative — SEO

BMC Software

iCrossing for Republic Services

inSegment (client name withheld)

NICE inContact

Overit (client name withheld)

Best Overall SEO Initiative — Small Business

Chris Beck SEO Consulting for Highland Pharms

Djital Search for Chicago Steak Company

Power Digital Marketing for PlushCare

Stone Temple Consulting for kimkim Travel

Trimark Digital for Fairview Garden Center

Best Overall SEM Initiative — Small Business

Hallam Internet for Brand Outlet

Merkle | Periscopix (UK) for Housekeep

Nina Hale, Inc. for Mazuri® Exotic Animal Nutrition

Publicis North America for Doctors of the World

Todd Silverstein for WipeRecord, a division of Eastman Meyler, PC.

Best Overall SEO Initiative — Enterprise

Edible (a division of Edelman Digital) for the Florida Department of Citrus

iCrossing for DirectTV

Reprise Media for a fortune 100 insurance company (client name withheld)

SapientRazorfish for H&R Block

Wolfgang Digital for Zurich Life

Best Overall SEM Initiative — Enterprise

Cloudflare

Jellyfish (client name withheld)

Nebo for Brookdale

Nebo for Mobile World Congress 2017

Point It for PEMCO

Best Enterprise SEM Initiative — Travel & Lifestyle

Mediahub for Royal Caribbean

Smarter Ecommerce for Eventim

Travel Tripper for ROW NYC Hotel

Trimark Digital for Pinehurst Resort

Wolfgang Digital for Dublin Airport

Best Enterprise SEM Initiative — Financial Services

Eden Advertising for The National Benefit Authority

Merkle (US) for Metlife

Precis Digital for Zmarta

Spark Foundry for Morgan Stanley

Best Enterprise SEM Initiative — B2B

iCrossing for Qlik

Mediative for Ruby Receptionists

Mediative for Shortel

Metric Theory for Servicemax

Optum, a division of United Healthcare Group

Best Enterprise SEM Initiative — B2C

Beeby, Clark + Meyler for Marriott

Brainlabs for Domino’s EuroPizza

Horizon Media for Safelite AutoGlass

Merkle (US) for HBO Now

Point It for PEMCO

Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing

LSEO for Manhattan CryoBank

Power Digital Marketing for CannaPet

Precis Digital for Daniel Wellington

Spark Foundry for Morgan Stanley

Wolfgang Digital for Littlewoods Ireland

Best Overall Search Marketing Initiative — SEO & SEM

AARP

HiveMinds (client name withheld)

Nebo for Gas South

Web Full Circle (client name withheld)

Wolfgang Digital for Littlewoods Ireland

Search Marketer Of The Year — Female

Chelsea Ashe, Merkle (US)

Kerry Curran, Catalyst / GroupM

Genevieve Head-Gordon, Metric Theory

Laetitia Kieffer, Catalyst/GroupM

Lily Ray, Women’s Marketing

Search Marketer Of The Year — Male

Dan Gilbert, Brainlabs

Aaron Levy, EliteSEM

John Lincoln, Ignite Visibility

Manny Rivas, AimClear

John Shehata, Condé Nast

In-House Team Of The Year — SEM

Comcast

Flight Centre Travel Group Australia

Macy’s

Millipore Sigma

UPMC Health Plan

In-House Team Of The Year — SEO

Comcast Xfinity

Conde Nast

Millipore Sigma

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agency Of The Year — SEM

iProspect

Kubix Digital

Merkle (US)

Metric Theory

wPromote

Agency Of The Year — SEO

HigherVisibility

Merkle (US)

VML

Wolfgang Digital

Workshop Digital

Winners will be announced during an evening awards ceremony and celebratory gala held on October 25, 2017, in New York City. The gala takes place during the week of Search Engine Land’s annual SMX Conference, where the search industry gathers for continuing education on best practices in SEO and search advertising.

The Search Engine Land Awards Gala is produced by Third Door Media, with the support of Marquee Sponsor Google. A portion of proceeds from the event benefit charity, with Third Door Media guaranteeing a minimum donation of $5,000 this year’s selected organization, Women Who Code.

