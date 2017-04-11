Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

MarTech is different in a couple of key ways that make it a must-attend experience for marketing leaders.

MarTech is independent and not owned by a vendor. We don’t have axes to grind (or sales targets to meet) when it comes to any technology or platform. Speakers are selected based on their professional chops to address a topic and don’t pay for the privilege. Identifying sessions where vendors pay to present isn’t a mystery; we tell you they’ve done so. View the speaker lineup.

The breadth of programming is epic. More than 70 presentations from 100+ speakers from brands, agencies and the industry. Session topics and speakers were selected to help you bridge the gap between the pace of technology innovation and your organization’s ability to digest it.

If your tribe is marketing technology management, MarTech on May 9-11 is the place to meet, learn, network and share.

Agenda Focused on Strategy, Customer Journey and Analytics

Martech strategy, customer journey, and analytics are among the highlighted topics at this year’s conference. Here’s just a sample of what you’ll get:

How Chief Marketers From Visa, Belkin, and Oracle Are Transforming Their Teams and Talent: Meet marketing chiefs from Oracle, Belkin, Visa Connective Good who have made the tough choices on how to (re)organize and attract top talent to fulfill their modern marketing mandate.



Meet marketing chiefs from Oracle, Belkin, Visa Connective Good who have made the tough choices on how to (re)organize and attract top talent to fulfill their modern marketing mandate. Turning Your Marketing Team Into A Profit Center: Case Study With Sears’ Chief Digital and Analytics Officer: Kerem Tomak, CDM & Analytics Officer discusses Sears’ organization, processes, and martech/adtech stack at Sears. He’ll show how the convergence of martech and adtech opens new possibilities to scale digital marketing execution, at a much lower cost.

View all the Strategy sessions.

Designing Customer Experiences by Leveraging Data and Analytics: You’ll hear from Gaurav Bhatia, VP Digital Strategy on how AARP Services built out their martech platform with the connected customer vision in mind and how they design digital experiences on web, mobile, e-mail and social.



You’ll hear from Gaurav Bhatia, VP Digital Strategy on how AARP Services built out their martech platform with the connected customer vision in mind and how they design digital experiences on web, mobile, e-mail and social. How Microsoft is Driving Stronger Customer Experience and Business Results Through a Highly-Scaled Martech Ecosystem and Tight Integration of Marketing to Sales: Join Todd Wells & Payal Gupta Tiwana for an inside look at how Microsoft enabled tracking, targeting, and personalization of content as customers move between multiple product marketing programs, progressing as high quality leads to inside sales, field sales, or partners.

View all the Customer Journey sessions.

Singing the Customer Data Platform Blues: David Raab, Raab & Associates looks at the complexities of creating a unified data view, the stages of building one, alternative strategies for moving forward and technologies available to smooth the path.



David Raab, Raab & Associates looks at the complexities of creating a unified data view, the stages of building one, alternative strategies for moving forward and technologies available to smooth the path. How Pandora Leveraged Marketing Analytics to Make Real-Time Decisions that Drive Results: Lisa Sullivan-Cross, VP Brand & Growth Marketing from Pandora digs into the challenges their tools posed for the marketing team and how they applied interactive analytics to turn their data into opportunities.

View all the Data & Analytics sessions.

Want more? This rundown is just a sample of the topics and speakers you’ll hear from at MarTech. See the full lineup of sessions and speakers here.

