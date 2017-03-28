Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

For the past 10 years, search marketers have purchased every available seat for Search Engine Land’s SMX Advanced. This year will be no different. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity to attend the only advanced search marketing conference, June 13-14 in Seattle!

SMX Advanced is designed and programmed for advanced search marketers like you. Sessions are fast-paced, interactive and don’t slow down to cover the basics. You’ll learn how experienced SEOs and SEMs like you stay on top of new challenges, and help you overcome them! You’ll leave SMX Advanced with actionable takeaways. Keep reading to see SEO & SEM session and keynote highlights:

AMP For Advanced SEOs

Mobile-First For The Advanced SEO

Inside Intel – The Art & Science Of SEO At A Global Scale

Attaining Position Zero: Featured Snippets For Advanced SEOs

SMX Advanced kicks off for SEOs with Google taking on all questions, covering the most-discussed SEO issues including Fred, how to optimize for the voice search revolution and much more. The keynote will leave plenty of time for open Q&A as well!

Conversion Optimization: Turning Quick Wins Into Winning Streaks

Taking Audience Targeting To The Next Level

Advanced Testing: What 4,000 A/B Tests Can Teach You

How Google’s Vertical Ad Products Are Changing The Game

Be sure to attend the SEM keynote presentations featuring Bing and Google for insights into future developments and opportunities you’ll have with your paid campaigns.

Want to see all the sessions in one place? Check out the agenda at a glance!

Lowest rates expire next week

SMX Advanced rates will never be lower than they are right now! Register for an All Access Pass through April 8 and pay the super early bird rate of $1,795. That’s right — a $500 (nearly 22% off!) savings compared to on-site rates!

Upgrade to an All Access + Workshop combo pass and pay $2,595, an $800 savings (almost 24% off!). Check out our complete pre-conference workshop schedule for more details.

P.S. SMX Advanced is even better when you learn as team! Save with group rates.