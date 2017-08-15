Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

We are now in the age of the self-educated buyer. Two-thirds of buyers complete their decision-making before they contact a sales rep. They take in content in their own way, on their own time.

To deal with this new reality, you must have an effective on-demand content strategy that puts your content in a buyer’s hands quickly and easily. Content is king, but only if people can find it.

This Thursday, August 17, join us as Mark Bornstein, VP of content marketing at ON24, highlights the best practices for building an on-demand content strategy. He’ll explain how to build your on-demand content network and increase the reach of your content to generate more leads and expand your sales pipeline.

Register today for “Best Practices for Building an On-Demand Content Strategy,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by ON24.

