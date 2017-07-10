Bing has added a new feature to its search results page, a box named “Popular Content.” David Iwanow spotted this first, where if you search for brands such as [dropbox] or [shutterstock], among others, you get this new search result feature.

The popular content section is a carousel-like feature that lets you click the right arrow to see more.

The feature shows you popular content sections from the website or web page. It is similar to the sitelinks feature, which hyperlinks you to the more important sections of the website. But in this case, like with the Dropbox example, the links can all take you to the same page, the home page.

Here are screen shots of these results in Bing:

This does seem like a bit too much for a single search result: You have the normal search result snippet with sitelinks, a search within site box and now this carousel beneath all of that. It is a lot. This is, however, a brand/navigation-style search query.