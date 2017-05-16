Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing has rolled out a new search feature aimed at hikers and campers that makes it easier to find trails and camping sites this summer.

According to the announcement, a search for “trails near me” will surface local results for nearby trails that can be filtered by difficulty, length and elevation gain. There is also a “Compare” option so that users can compare specific hikes to determine where they want to go.

The latest search update also works with searches to find nearby campsites — surfacing local campgrounds, in addition to camping options at US national parks: “Bing helps you discover camping sites and RV parks in your area, along with all the details of each one, so you can plan your perfect camping getaway.”

Bing’s latest round of search updates for outdoor enthusiasts works on both desktop and mobile. Mobile trail searches include links to live directions for your hike.

Bing noted it now has a flight status search box and parking options for all major US airports for anyone wanting to travel by air to a national park.