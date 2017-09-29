Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

To help advertisers get more information about the source of their ad clicks, Bing Ads has introduced more URL tracking parameters and updated an existing parameter.

Updates to the {TargetID} parameter allow it to capture data for custom and in-market audience lists and targeted location IDs. TargetID already returns the ID of the keyword, remarketing list, dynamic ad target or the product partition.

Three new parameters can be appended to URLs to see which ad extensions received clicks and the location of the users who click.

The new parameters:

{feeditemid} : The ID of the ad extension that was clicked.

: The ID of the ad extension that was clicked. {loc_physical_ms} : The geographical location code of the physical location of user that clicked.

: The geographical location code of the physical location of user that clicked. {loc_interest_ms}: The geographical location code of the location of interest that triggered the ad.