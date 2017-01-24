No fluff - just the best news in paid search marketing every week.

One of the most successful features of Bing Ads has been Google Import, which lets advertisers port over existing AdWords campaigns into Bing Ads. It has significantly spurred adoption by making it mostly effortless to give the platform a chance. Now, Bing Ads is adding Automated Imports for campaigns ported from AdWords.

With Automated Imports, advertisers no longer have to remember to update ad copy. By scheduling imports, changes made in Adwords campaigns — ad copy, extensions, budgets and so on — can be automatically updated in Bing. Scheduled imports can be set on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

The Import Options you select when setting up the Import — new ad groups, ads, keywords; campaign budgets; ad group and keyword bids; negative keywords; negative sites; location targeting; tracking templates and custom parameters; ad extensions — will then continue to get automatically synced from AdWords to Bing Ads.

A summary of scheduled imports shows which campaigns are set for syncing. Advertisers can pause or delete scheduled imports or adjust their settings. A file captures any errors or warnings generated during syncing.

About The Author Ginny Marvin As Third Door Media's paid media reporter, Ginny Marvin writes about paid online marketing topics including paid search, paid social, display and retargeting for Search Engine Land and Marketing Land. With more than 15 years of marketing experience, Ginny has held both in-house and agency management positions. She provides search marketing and demand generation advice for ecommerce companies and can be found on Twitter as @ginnymarvin.

Not every AdWords optimization will or should translate to Bing, of course, but this can help advertisers that are low on resources ensure that ad copy, landing pages and promotions used in ad extensions are updated uniformly across both Google and Bing, for example.