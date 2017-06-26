New columns are now available in Bing Ads to see competitive metrics related to impression share.

The Competitive (Share of Voice) metrics are available at the campaign, ad group and keyword levels in the main UI and Reports tab. They are also accessible in several reports via the Bing Ads API.

There are six new metrics available, including Impression share (IS) lost to rank and IS lost to ad relevance.

Claire Lee, Bing Ads platform program manager, added in the blog post that more reporting updates are in the works. “One of our goals for reporting on Bing Ads is to surface the information you want, in the context you want it, so you can make quick and informed decisions across your ad campaigns,” Lee said.