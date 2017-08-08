Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads advertisers that have the Universal Event Tag (UET) implemented may now see estimated conversion impact when looking at budget suggestions in their accounts.

In addition to click, impression and spend estimates, search marketers will see estimated changes in conversions with a campaign budget adjustment on the Opportunity tab in the Bing Ads web UI.

Clicking on the “View” option in a budget suggestion will open up what Bing Ads calls the conversion landscape. Advertisers can see conversion estimates based on various budget recommendations or their own budget value.

Bing Ads also uses conversion data harnessed from UET conversion tracking in suggestions for retargeting, location and time/day bid adjustments. And Bing Ads program manager Ji Bian said in the blog post that there are plans to incorporate conversion data into more insights.