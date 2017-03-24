The latest version of Bing Ads Editor is out. Version 11.9 offers support for Enhanced CPC bidding and the ability to export standard text ads to a spreadsheet formatted for enhanced text ads.

If you’re not importing expanded text ads from AdWords, you can convert Bing Ads standard text ads to enhanced text ads (ETA) via Editor by selecting “Export as expanded text ads” from the Export tab in the Ads view. You’ll need to manually add a column titled “Title Part 2” to the Excel sheet. Once you update the ads to fit the ETA framework, import them back into Bing Ads Editor as Expanded Text Ads.

At the ad group or keyword level, you can select Enhanced CPC from the Bid Strategy drop-down in Editor instead of Manual CPC. Enhanced CPC adds an element of dynamic bidding in which bids may be increased automatically by up to 30 percent higher for searches deemed more likely to convert and up to 100 percent lower on searches determined less likely to convert.

You can download Bing Ads Editor here.