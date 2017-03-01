After running in beta in the US since last June, Bing Ads Editor is now available globally.

The Mac version of the desktop editing tool for Bing Ads campaigns has been at the top of advertisers’ feature requests lists for years. The Mac version has parity with the Windows desktop editor, including the ability to manage multiple accounts and copy and paste items across accounts.

Anyone who’s tried knows that making multiple updates to campaigns through the web interface can be very slow going (as it is with AdWords). That’s where the desktop tools come in. Bing Ads Editor enables advertisers to build out campaigns and make several changes at once. Advertisers can also make edits to campaigns before pushing them live.

The availability of a desktop editor for Mac could increase adoption of Bing Ads by Mac-heavy advertisers and agencies. The beta has largely been well received by advertisers, and Bing says the Mac Editor is now faster than it was in beta.

Advertisers can download Bing Ads Editor for Mac here.