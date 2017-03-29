If you’re still using monthly budgets for your Bing Ads campaigns, now is the time to switch over to daily budgets.

Starting in April, campaigns set with monthly budgets will be migrated automatically to “Daily accelerated” budget delivery if you don’t take action ahead of time. Bing will calculate the daily budget by dividing the monthly budget by 30.4 or the minimum allowable daily budget.

And if you have any Automated Rules that incorporate monthly budgets, you’ll need to create new rules based on daily budgets. Any Automated Rules associated with monthly budgets will not be migrated.

Shared budgets are already based on daily delivery, so this change does not impact any campaigns that do share budgets.