Bing Ads has added suggestions for remarketing bid adjustments to the Opportunities Tab in the web interface.

The suggestions are based on historical ad performance. If remarketing lists are driving lower CPA (cost per acquisition) than the average campaign, Bing Ads will suggest a higher bid adjustment and show an estimated conversion increase. If the CPA from remarketing lists is higher than average, Bing Ads will suggest a negative bid adjustment and show an estimated cost savings.

In order to use remarketing lists in Bing Ads, you’ll need to put Bing Ads’ UET tag on your website and set up conversion goals associated with your audiences in Bing Ads. The UET tag powers conversion tracking and retargeting in Bing Ads.

Bid adjustments suggestions will show for retargeting lists once enough historical data has accrued.

In July, Bing Ads began including conversion impact estimates with budget change suggestions on the Opportunities tab.