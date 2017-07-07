Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads will be shutting down Campaign Planner on July 26. The Keyword Planner is taking over.

Bing Ads launched its Campaign Planner tool with vertical benchmarks, trending and forecasting data, competitor performance and keyword suggestions in 2014. Almost exactly a year later, Bing Ads launched Keyword Planner in the US for keyword research, bid and budget estimating.

Keyword Planner now offers a lot that Campaign Planner did, and Bing Ads says it will continue to add new capabilities throughout the year. The vertical insights offered in Campaign Planner, for example, can be found under “Your product category” in Keyword Planner.

Keyword Planner is located under the Tools menu in the Bing Ads UI.