Last fall, Bing Ads began piloting new bid adjustments for devices that included the ability to set bid modifiers for desktop and broader ranges for tablet and phone. Today, those changes are rolling out globally. And new today is the ability to set negative bid modifiers for desktop.

The top bid adjustment range for all devices is +900 percent, and now all devices can be bid down by as much as 100 percent. The 100-percent range means it’s now possible to run mobile-only campaigns.

Advertisers will start seeing the new desktop bid adjustment starting today, and everyone will have it within the next few weeks in the UI, the API and Editor.

Advertisers running AdWords campaigns can also now import their device bid adjustments into Bing Ads.