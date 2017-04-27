Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing is rolling Merchant Promotions out of pilot in the US, giving advertisers a way to highlight offers in their product ads.

When Merchant Promotions are active, ads can appear with a “Special Offer” extension. When users click on the notice, the offer pops up with a description, promotional code, expiration date and a link to shop the product.



Sellers need to fill out a form to apply for Merchant Promotions. Bing Ads says the approval process takes three to four business days.

Once approved, you’ll see a new Promotions tab in your Bing Ads Merchant Center account. You can set up promotions in the UI (shown below) or with a promotion feed.

To get reporting details on Merchant Promotions, select Click Type ID and Total Clicks on Ad Elements in the product partition and product dimension reports in Bing Ads.

For more details, see the blog post announcing the rollout.