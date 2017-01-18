No fluff - just the best news in paid search marketing every week.

Advertisers can now choose when to show certain ad extensions in Bing Ads. Ad extension scheduling is rolling out for nearly all extensions globally.

When ad extension scheduling becomes available in your account, you’ll see the “Selected days and hours” section at the ad extension level, where you’ll be able to set times for specific days and choose whether to set the timing based on the user’s time zone or the time zone set at your account level.

Scheduling will be available via the Bing Ads API, Bing Ads Bulk Upload and the Google Import function. It is not yet available in Bing Ads Editor. Scheduling is an option for app, sitelink, callout, call, review, location and structured snippet extensions.