Bing Ads advertisers will have had roughly 10 months to test running standard text ads (STAs) against the new, longer expanded text ad (ETA) format before the clock runs out for STAs. Bing Ads has announced it will no longer support STA creation or editing as of July 31, 2017.

Standard text ads can keep running, but advertisers won’t be able to make any changes, including to landing page URLs.

In March, Bing Ads added options to convert standard text ads to expanded text ads in the UI and in Editor. Or advertisers can import the ETAs they’re using in AdWords.

In addition to tips for ETAs, such as to start with the best-performing STA copy when creating new ETAs, Bing Ads also suggests these tips:

Review ad extensions to ensure that they have fresh, differentiated content from expanded headlines.

Include the brand name in the headline for trust.

Write clear, specific offers. For example, rather than “big discounts,” specify an exact percentage, such as “50% off.”

Be sure to take advantage of the final months of testing time.