Bing gets in shape with search updates for exercise & healthy recipe-related queries
Just in time for New Year's resolutions, Bing is rolling out new health-conscious search experiences.
Bing has added new search updates aimed at helping its health-conscious users.
Now, when you search for “workouts” or “exercises,” Bing will deliver carousel-styled search results with images that link to a wide variety of exercise options.
Filters within the carousel make it possible to narrow the search by gender, difficulty, target-area, type of exercise, or type of workout equipment.
Bing has added the same carousel results for yoga and Pilates-specific searches, in addition to including how-to videos at the top of search results for a limited number of yoga poses.
The Bing App has new updates as well, focused on healthy recipe-related searches. Queries for search terms like “low-fat recipes” and “low-fat stew recipes” will return a carousel of results where users can drill down via a “Nutrients” tab to see calorie counts, carbs, fat content and more for food items.
Users can also find calorie counts by searching “calories in a cup of” and adding a food item to the search term, i.e. “calories in a cup of couscous” will give you the following results:
Searches for “foods rich in iron” and “foods rich in calcium” will offer a selection of food options in the same carousel-styled results:
Bing says food search experiences on its app are now “even richer” — offering quick ways to find recipe preparation times, calorie counts and more for some of the most popular recipe searches.
