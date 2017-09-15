Bing has finally announced their official support for the “Fact Check” label in search. This is powered by the ClaimReview schema markup and now shows up in the Bing search results.

We reported about Bing adding this to their webmaster documentation a few months ago, but the search results did not start showing the label until yesterday. Now if you do searches, you may see a line that reads “Fact checked by Snopes” followed by a False or True statement.

Here is a screen shot:

Bing says that when adding this schema to your page, you want to consider these points:

The analysis must be transparent about sources and methods, with citations and references to primary sources included.

Claims and claim checks must be easily identified within the body of fact-checked content. Readers should be able to determine and understand what was checked and what conclusions were reached.

The page hosting the ClaimReview markup must have at least a brief summary of the fact check and the evaluation, if not the full text.

Google added this feature about a year ago.