Bing is adding more to its home page, now offering the backstory for the image of the day and a gallery of past featured pictures.

Since it was rolled out yesterday, users can scroll down on the home page to see a brief summary of the featured image of the day and a map of where the image was taken. Users also have the option to like the picture, download it to use as their wallpaper or and share it on Facebook, Twitter or Skype.

There is also a “Recent Homepage Images” section that links to a full gallery of Bing’s past home page pictures. The gallery allows users to find past images using a number of filters, including category, tags, colors and holidays.

Currently, the image of the day information is only available on Bing’s US home page, but it will be launched later this month in the UK, Canada, Australia, India, Germany, France, Brazil and Japan.

Bing says this is “just the beginning of a wave of updates” it plans to release this year.