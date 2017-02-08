No fluff - just the best news in paid search marketing every week.

Bing Ads’ search retargeting, powered by its Universal Event Tag, lets advertisers create audience lists of users who have visited their sites after clicking on search ads. Now, advertisers can use those lists to keep past visitors that meet certain criteria from seeing their search ads.

The ability to exclude audiences gives advertisers much more flexibility with their Bing Ads search retargeting. As just one example, advertisers will be able to keep users who’ve already made a purchase from seeing ads promoting a price reduction.

As with regular audience targeting, exclusions are added at the ad group level in campaigns.

According to Bing, advertisers using search retargeting ads see 36 percent higher conversion rates and 22 percent lower CPAs, on average.

The new exclusion capability is rolling out globally.