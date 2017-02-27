Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), the publicly funded national healthcare system has been working with Bing UK during the last year to improve search results for general practitioner and hospital queries.

“Over the last year, we have collaborated with our friends at Bing to provide users with a comprehensive GP and hospital search experience,” reports a recent post on the NHS Choices blog.

The NHS says that queries for “GP in [location]” on Bing UK will now surface a list of local options with information on specific locations, open times and user reviews — all data that has been pulled from the NHS.

Clicking on a result will display more information for the GP’s office.