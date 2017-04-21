Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing announced they have updated their process for handling copyright removals and DMCA take-down requests. The Bing webmaster tools team said they have “streamlined the copyright removals process.”

Bing added a method for webmasters to see the copyright removal notices and appeal those decisions directly and easily.

Within Bing Webmaster Tools, there is a section named “Copyright Removal Notices.” There you will be able to see these notices and appeal them, if desired.

Here is a screen shot:

Here are more details on Bing’s copyright policies, and here is a summary of the removal report.