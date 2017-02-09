The best news in mobile marketing every Thursday.

Bing rolled out updates to its iOS search app today, ranging from new video features to malicious website warnings and real estate searches.

According to the app’s iTunes preview, users can now create video lists from video search results and music videos. To make searching more safe, Bing has added warnings for malicious websites.

It also fixed bugs in the app that were causing certain answers not to display properly.

Included in the update is a new real estate search feature, making it possible to see real estate listings for a specific zip code using a “homes for sale + zip code” query.

The real estate search feature appears to work only with densely populated zip codes. It worked when I searched for a nearby Louisville, Kentucky zip code, but failed to pull listings when I used my own – much less populated – zip code in Southern Indiana.