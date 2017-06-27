Google’s AMP pages are known for their speed in loading from mobile search results. But, using a stripped-down version of HTML, AMP pages still lack much of the functionality that helps publishers make money.

To help fill that gap, deep-linking provider Branch.io has released a version of its Journeys, called AMP Journeys. The Palo Alto, California-based company said this is the first time deep-linking has been offered from ads on AMP pages to apps.

The original Journeys provided deep links from mobile web content directly into specific content inside an installed app. AMP Journeys delivers banner ads (which sit at the bottom of an AMP page) or interstitial ads (which reside between AMP pages), and then deep-links inside those ads directly to specific content inside an installed ad.

