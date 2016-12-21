Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.

BrightLocal has posted its annual local SEO survey, asking SEO professional to answer 22 questions about the state of the local search marketing industry.

Questions range from the size of the survey participant’s company and its annual revenue to services offered and retainer fees.

“The goal of this survey is to help us gain a better understanding about the evolution and changes in the local search marketing industry, and what the mood and outlook is for local SEO in 2017 and beyond,” wrote a BrightLocal spokesperson in an email to Search Engine Land.

BrightLocal says it will share survey results with the participants, its customers, followers and the SEO industry at large on January 18, 2017. Survey responses will be collected until January 15, 2017, and anyone who completes the survey can enter their email address for a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The survey can be completed on BrightLocal’s website at: Local SEO Industry Survey 2016.

Last year’s BrightLocal survey results were covered on Search Engine Land by the company’s founder and CEO Myles Anderson: 78% Of SEOs Believe That 2016 Is Going To Be A “Great” Year For Business.