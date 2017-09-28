Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

A bug in Google has wiped out a search feature that allows searchers to search within a specific site from the Google search result snippets. The feature launched three years ago, and it is officially called a Sitelinks Searchbox, where Google will show a search box directly within a search result snippet, allowing the searcher to restrict their search results to pages within the site listed.

Here is what it looked like on a search for “YouTube” when the feature launched.

Now, the Sitelinks Searchbox is no longer showing, at least temporarily. RankRanger caught the feature dropping out of Google globally a couple of days ago.

Google is working on it, but there is no estimated timeline for a fix to be rolled out.