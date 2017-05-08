Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Our favorite time of year is here – where we get to shine a spotlight on the search marketing community and recognize the phenomenal results being driven by the world’s most brilliant search marketers. From SEO efforts for small business to large-scale enterprise paid search campaigns for leading brands such as Chevrolet, Jaguar-Land Rover, Lane Bryant, Microsoft, Scotts Miracle-Gro to Zagg, the submissions have been raising the bar in search for two years running.

It’s time to submit your best work in SEO and SEM in the 3rd annual Search Engine Land Awards competition! Start gathering your data and begin crafting your applications to impress the Search Engine Land editorial team and our panel of industry experts. Entries close July 31, 2017 at 11:59 PM PDT.

New awards for 2017

In 2016, the finalists and winners were often separated by only fractions of a point, making it incredibly difficult for our judging panel across the board.

After seeing such a diverse field of truly amazing submissions in last year’s competition, where we often compared apples to oranges in some cases, we have expanded the opportunities to recognize the great work being done in premium verticals such as Travel & Lifestyle, Financial Services, Automotive and B2B markets.

In total, 25 categories are open for entries across SEO and SEM disciplines. See all of the Search Engine Land Awards categories here.

What makes the award so meaningful is when a source as trusted as Search Engine Land recognizes the incredible results Edelman is driving in the search space…

The 3rd Annual Landy Awards Gala

The presentation of the “Landy Awards” takes place in conjunction our annual Search Marketing Expo and conference in New York City, happening October 24-26, 2017.

Last year’s swanky affair set the stage for celebrating the highest honors in search marketing among colleagues, peers and luminaries in the search community in style.

This year’s gala event will be held at the equally glamorous Diamond Horseshoe venue at the historic Paramount Hotel in Times Square, on Wednesday, October 25th, from 7PM to 11PM.

Check out some of the highlights from last year’s awards gala and interviews with winners here:

Get involved!

The Search Engine Land Awards are an opportunity for all members of the search marketing community – from agencies, to in-house teams to individuals to highlight their achievements in SEO and SEM. View all of the categories and get started on your entry materials today. Entries close July 31, 2017 at 11:59 PM PDT.

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available now for the 2017 Search Engine Land Awards program, which gives sponsors visibility throughout the entire competition period, in addition to supporting the biggest night in search. *Note: Sponsoring the awards does not affect the outcome of the independent, editorially driven judging process.

There are also opportunities to join the judging panel. All prospective judges are vetted for appropriate roles and held to strict confidentiality standards. All judges are asked to recuse themselves from judging categories or entries with conflicts of interest. Inquiries about joining the jury may be sent to awards@searchengineland.com.