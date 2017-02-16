No fluff - just the best news in paid search marketing every week.

Google has been using swipeable cards in mobile text ads to display sitelinks extensions and price extensions. Now, it appears to be testing a version that combines multiple ad extension types into one swipeable card carousel.

Spotted by Jason Normoyle of Resolution Media this week, the mobile text ad shown below takes up significant screen share with a carousel of ad extensions followed by a call extension and two location extensions.

Here’s a composite of the screen shots Normoyle provided showing that the carousel includes cards for sitelinks, seller ratings, callouts and structured snippets.

Google is constantly experimenting with extensions and the ways they display in ads, and we don’t know how widespread this experiment is. This test was seen in the US.