Today, the Cassini Spacecraft is going where no spacecraft has gone before — on a dive in between Saturn’s rings to take photos and collect data. Google is celebrating this historic mission with an animated Google doodle, a special logo, to grab people’s attention.

The doodle shows a cartoon spacecraft next to a cartoon version of Saturn and its rings, taking photos as Saturn smiles. Here is a static version of the doodle, followed by the animated version:

Google wrote on its Doodle page: