Locally targeted ad spending by US national brands will grow to $68.9 billion in 2018, according to BIA/Kelsey’s US Local Media Forecast. Local marketing growth is being driven by several important trends, including consumers’ increasing preference for online local information — particularly through social media — and their use of mobile devices to shop locally.

“Enterprise Local Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” from MarTech Today examines the market for local marketing automation platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 52-page report reviews the growing market for local marketing automation platforms, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges for brands marketing locally.

In this report you will learn:

how the local advertising landscape is evolving.

who the leading players are in enterprise local marketing automation software.

what you should look for in a local marketing automation solution.

what trends are driving the adoption of local marketing automation software.

Also included in the report are profiles of 16 leading enterprise local marketing automation vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Enterprise Local Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide.”

