Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that they are now rolling out two new local search features:

highlight icons in the local search listings

price labels in the hotel search results

Local highlight icons show icons in a local panel that represent what amenities the local business has. Items might include fast service, healthy options, small plates and so on. Google began testing these icons last month, and now they are rolling out to all searchers. Here is a screen shot of the highlight icons for a local restaurant near me.

Google is also launching price labels directly in the hotel results, so you can quickly see on the map the price of the hotels in that area are. Here is a screen shot:

Hat tip to Sergey Alakov for spotting these early.